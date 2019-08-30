Myrtle Beach files lawsuit against drug companies in response to opioid crisis

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation’s opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is suing several drug makers and pharmacies in response to the ongoing opioid crisis.

The lawsuit has been filed against multiple companies and people, including Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Company, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, CVS, Kroger, and others.

The lawsuit is in response to the ongoing opioid epidemic in Myrtle Beach. The lawsuit claims that the companies violated the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act, engaged in fraud, unjust enrichment, negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and constructive fraud.

This lawsuit comes after a recent court decision in Oklahoma where Johnson & Johnson was found responsible for the opioid crisis in that state.

South Carolina and Horry County have also filed their own lawsuits over the opioid crisis.

“The ruling from Oklahoma is an exclamation point to the question do we need legal action, and the answer is yes with an exclamation point on the end,” said Attorney General of South Carolina, Alan Wilson.