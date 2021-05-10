Myrtle Beach Fire crews battle blaze on dunes behind hotel

Video source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department
Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire battled an overnight dunes fire behind the Sea Crest Hotel Sunday night.
Last night Myrtle Beach Fire responded to a dunes fire behind the Sea Crest Hotel at 8th Ave S. Crews quickly responded and were able to extinguish the fire before it got to any structures! Great job C-Shift crews, and thank you to everyone who sent in videos from the incident! pic.twitter.com/AghZeP6RvB— Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) May 10, 2021
The fire happened at 8th Avenue South, where fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any structures, according to Myrtle Beach Fire.