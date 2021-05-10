Myrtle Beach Fire crews battle blaze on dunes behind hotel

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire battled an overnight dunes fire behind the Sea Crest Hotel Sunday night.

The fire happened at 8th Avenue South, where fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any structures, according to Myrtle Beach Fire.

