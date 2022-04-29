MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach fire crews are working to learn what caused an overnight fire at the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the motel at 301 North Ocean Boulevard at 2:55 a.m. after smoke and fire was seen coming from the building.

Crews were able to put out the blaze, but they are still working to put out hot spots, according to fire officials.

Back in November, Myrtle Beach City Council voted to demolish the hotel after deeming the cost of repairs too high in relation to assessed value of the property from Horry County land records.

