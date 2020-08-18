MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurant limitations remain across the state; so currently in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is posting temporary occupancy limits at local restaurants.
The signs show what 50-percent capacity is for each restaurant. Governor McMaster’s executive order to keep restaurants at half capacity has not been lifted.
Be on the lookout for these postings, and remember that in Myrtle Beach there is still a mask mandate.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Myrtle Beach Fire Department posts temporary occupancy limits at local restaurants
- US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge
- Home Depot sales explode as millions working from home take on improvement projects
- Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention
- Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention