Myrtle Beach Fire Department posts temporary occupancy limits at local restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurant limitations remain across the state; so currently in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is posting temporary occupancy limits at local restaurants.

The signs show what 50-percent capacity is for each restaurant. Governor McMaster’s executive order to keep restaurants at half capacity has not been lifted.

Be on the lookout for these postings, and remember that in Myrtle Beach there is still a mask mandate.

