Myrtle Beach Fire Department suits up to reduce cancer risk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One Grand Strand fire department is getting new gear to reduce firefighter’s chance of getting cancer on the job.

Over the next few days, Myrtle Beach firefighters are being fitted for new protective gear designed to reduce exposure to dangerous chemicals and toxins when responding to fire calls.

Sixty new protective uniforms arrived at Station 3 this week.

“We have had firefighters that have developed cancer, and we are hoping to reduce or eliminate the risks with this turnout gear,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Lt. Michael Beck said.

The uniforms look and fit the same but act differently.

The Lions Gear protective clothing has a barrier built in to keep cancerous smoke from contacting the skin.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) recently reported occupational cancer accounts for more than 75% of firefighter deaths.

“The risk of developing cancers is a long term risk, and you may not have any signs or symptoms right away after a fire. It could be even months or years later,” Beck said. “So, we must protect ourselves in any fire, so even down the road in retirement, so we don’t start developing cancer.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighter safety has become an urgent concern as they face a 9% increase in cancer diagnosis and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths.

The LION gear has protective “barriers” in place at the wrists, core, and ankles.

According to the creators at North American Fire Equipment Company (NAFECO), the uniform was built to block 99.9% of toxic carcinogens and cancerous substances from contacting the skin.

“We’ve got the 8-inch core guard on the coat itself, and then we’ve also done a wristlet on the bottom of the pant as well that goes on the outside of the boot, preventing smoke and carcinogens from getting inside the firefighter’s pant leg,” Chris Catalano, a NAFECO territory manager, said.

Catalano says the department is one of the first in South Carolina to buy this product. There are about half a dozen departments in the state rolling out this gear.

