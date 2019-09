MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – People are asked to avoid the area as firefighters respond to a house fire on Canal Street.

According to Lt Johnathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire is at 887 Canal St. All the occupants of the home are out and crews are working to locate the fire.

Crews are on scene of a residential structure fire at 887 Canal St. At this time all occupants are out of the building, and crews are attempting to extinguish the fire. Please avoid this area for your safety and the safety of our crews. #mbfd #earnit #ashift pic.twitter.com/rtNMM3GvGl — Myrtle Beach FD (@MyrtleBeachFire) September 4, 2019

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work.