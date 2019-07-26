Myrtle Beach gains Historic District designation from state

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Congratulations are in order for the City of Myrtle Beach, which just received its Historic District designation.

The South Carolina Department of Archives and History unanimously voted to award the Historic District designation on Friday, according to the city.

“What a great accomplishment for the City of Myrtle Beach and its community and a giant step in implementing the Downtown Master Plan,” the city posted on its social media.

According to city documents, the proposal would promise to protect and preserve the cultural heritage of Myrtle Beach, promote education, strengthen the economy and improve property values.

The properties in the historic districts would qualify for federal and state tax credits.