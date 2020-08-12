Myrtle Beach Greek Festival to be a drive-thru only event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival will be held as a drive-thru only event this year, according to one of the organizers.

The event will take place 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 15-17 at St. John Orthodox Church.

WBTW is a proud media sponsor of this event for the second year in a row.

