Myrtle Beach Greek Festival to be a drive-thru only event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival will be held as a drive-thru only event this year, according to one of the organizers.
The event will take place 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 15-17 at St. John Orthodox Church.
WBTW is a proud media sponsor of this event for the second year in a row.
