Myrtle Beach group working to bring more entrepreneurs and local investors to the downtown area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach Technology Advisory Group is working to bring local investors and entrepreneurs together through a grant from Venture Carolina and the SC Department of Commerce.

The nearly $42,000 grant will allow the Technology Advisory Group, or TAG, to begin an 8-month long educational series for the community.

The Angel Investor Series aims to teach local investors the benefits of keeping their investments local and taking a chance on an early start up or entrepreneur.

Jason Greene, chairman of TAG, says they want to keep the investments local and as close to downtown Myrtle Beach as possible.

“Entrepreneurs and the revitalization of downtown is really a match made in heaven,” Greene said. “I think what were seeing is the interest in the space; the co-working space is really driving a lot of excitement along the entrepreneurs and tech community in the area.”

The co-working space will be on 9th Avenue in downtown Myrtle Beach and is a part of the Downtown Development Office’s Master Plan.

The first installment of the Angel Investor series will be on February 27th at 8 A.M.