Myrtle Beach gun and apparel shop opens virtual shooting simulator, first in the area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cormac Arms and Outfitters, a Myrtle Beach gun and apparel shop just opened the first virtual shooting simulator in the area.

Those at Cormac Arms and Outfitters said they realized about a year ago that there was a need in the community for a virtual simulator to help gun owners, and professionals hone their skills.

“What the simulator allows you to do is have novice shooters all the way up to experienced shooters, come in and realize how to operate the weapon, how to get good sight alignment and good trigger,” said Doug Furlong who works at Cormac Arms and Outfitters, running the simulator.

The simulator has over 900 scenarios to train on including targets, a zombie attack, and more realistic ones like an active shooting scenario for law enforcement.

“One of the benefits for law enforcement is they get academy training when they participate in simulated firearms, so we are certified with the academy and the state to augment their training hours that they need to stay certified,” Furlong said.

Furlong said it gives a realistic, real-time event that an officer may have to respond to.

“What we do is put them through life-like scenarios that law enforcement has faced and they have to address the situation, assess what’s going on, and then react correctly. After it’s over, we recount the entire thing with them so they can see what they did, how quickly they reacted and assess the whole scenario,” Furlong said.

Some scenarios also teach when not to shoot.

“It’s a great thing for the public to come, do some shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios to learn what officers really have to do out there on the streets, and there are so many scenarios you can have a lot of fun with it,” said Chuck Dunn, the manager at Cormac Arms and Outfitters.

Dunn was an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for 27 years and said this is a great tool for police officers.

“This type of technology really wasn’t available to us, till our latter years so something like this is not only a phenomenal training aid, not only to learn for departments to train by but security companies, really anyone who needs training,” Dunn said.

Myrtle Beach Police Department officials said they’re always looking for ways to add to their training and have met with Cormac to discuss it.

It’s also open to the public for use at one dollar a minute. Furlong said they’re looking into creating group packages for it also.

You can find out more information on Cormac Arms and Outfitter’s website.