Myrtle Beach gymnastics center implements safety measures, continues summer camp

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As coronavirus cases are on the rise, staff members at Ultimate Gymnastics Academy jump into safety measures daily for the safety of gymnasts and campers.

Temperature checks are done at the front door along with a checklist of symptom-related questions. Social distance and hand sanitizer reminders are placed throughout the gym.

To help reduce the spread of germs, parents are no longer allowed to stay for practices.

Since Horry County and Myrtle Beach summer camps have closed, more parents have shown interest in UGA’s summer camp.

“I know a lot of people question why summer camps are going on,” Lauren Foxworth co-owner of UGA said.

“But parents have to work and we want to be able to give a safe environment for their children to come to while the parents make money,” she explained.

8-year gymnast at UGA, Makayla Trowbridge said she’s confident the safety guidelines in place are keeping everyone safe.

“After each event we hand sanitize and we stay 6-feet and all the coaches are like, distancing themselves from us and wearing a mask,” she explained.

Before gymnasts and campers move to the next station, counselors are required to wipe down the area and kids must apply hand sanitizer.

Foxworth says she hopes the safety guidelines will remain effective at UGA for kids who need it most.

“I don’t want to see kids left at home by themselves because their parent had to go to work to provide food on their table,” Foxworth explained.

“I want them to know that we’re doing everything here to make sure their children are safe,” she continued.

Foxworth said availability at the summer camp is limited due to safety reasons.

LATEST HEADLINES: