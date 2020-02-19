Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson hosts festival to benefit Lakewood Elementary School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson is partnering with Lakewood Elementary School to host a fundraising event for new playground equipment.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 4710 S Kings Highway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include inflatables, face painting, balloon sculptures, food, live music and more. It is an opportunity for everyone to enjoy a day of fun activities while supporting local children and Lakewood Elementary School.

All proceeds will be donated to the school. For event and donation details, call 843-369-5555.