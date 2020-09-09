Myrtle Beach holds art contest to bring awareness to bicycle, pedestrian safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is hosting contest is for 10 illustrations that convey a Myrtle Beach-related message about bicycle or pedestrian safety, wayfinding or proper social distancing for walkers and bikers.

The City has received a grant from the AARP Community Challenge to create and display bicycle and pedestrian safety messages at 10 key intersections throughout the city.

Each winning artist whose work is selected will receive $250 and the honor of having his or her artwork appear in public as part of the safety campaign.

The grant involves the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, which will come up with the safety messages, and the Seniors Advisory Committee, which will sponsor the art contest and select the 10 winning artistic submissions.

The safety messages and winning illustrations will be combined into vinyl wraps that will cover the large traffic signal control cabinets at the 10 intersections.

“This art contest and the resulting safety messages that will be seen at key intersections by our riders and walkers is made possible through the generous support of the AARP,” said Mark Kruea, public information officer. “It’s a great way to involve our residents in getting the word out about bicycle and pedestrian safety. The committees are excited to see what our local artists of all ages submit.”

The entry deadline is Wednesday, September 30, for the illustration contest. The Seniors Advisory Committee reserves the right to extend the deadline, if needed.

The contest is open to amateur or professional illustrators of all ages who live in Horry County.

Each entry must be the original creation of the entrant. No reproductions, in whole or in part, of any existing artwork or logo will be accepted.

Up to two artistic submissions per entrant will be accepted. The artist’s name, address, age and phone number must accompany each submission on a separate piece of paper.

The artistic illustration must be a finished, color artwork, suitable for translating into a three dimensional design (the four sides of the traffic control box, plus the top).

Digitally-created artwork is acceptable and must be submitted on a disc or USB drive.

Submitted illustrations must be of a high-enough quality to convert to camera-ready art without significant alteration or effort.

All entries must be delivered to the Myrtle Beach City Hall, 937 Broadway, by 5 p.m. on September 30, or mailed to Seniors Advisory Committee Art Contest, City of Myrtle Beach, P. O. Box 2468, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578, with a postmark date no later than September 30.

If you have any questions or would like more information, you can email info@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or call 843-918-1014.

The finished vinyl wraps with the illustrations and safety messages will be in place no later than December 18.

