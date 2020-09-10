Myrtle Beach homeless students to receive hotspots for virtual learning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Twenty-one homeless students who were at risk of not starting virtual school on time because of poor internet connection, will now receive hotspots from the Horry County School district.

On the first few days of school, many students from Pre-K-12th grade were disconnected during their virtual lessons.

They were qualified to receive laptops from Mckinney-Vento, an education assistance program, but since the shelter has internet connection, students were disqualified from getting hotspots.

Days leading up to the first day of school, Kathy Jenkins the director at New Directions reached out to Horry County School officials seeking options.

She told News13 she doesn’t know how they did it, but she’s grateful students at the shelter now have a greater chance at a successful school year.

“We found ourselves looking at one of those situations where we needed help and the school district was able to give us the help that we needed. So, I think it’s wonderful when things work out,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was relieved when she got the call because the first two days of virtual school came with many technical difficulties. Some parents even called the first couple of days a disaster.

Along with trying not to miss out on the lesson, officials are trying to avoid making it known students are at the shelter, because many of them share the same class.

Hotspots will allow them to spread out during class time. Before receiving devices from the Horry County School district parents will need to sign off on paperwork.

Jenkins hopes once the paperwork is signed and returned to HCS district students will have their hotspots by Friday.

News13 reached out to officials with HCS to find out how the district was able to make arrangements this week compared to when Jenkins initially reached out.

