Myrtle Beach hosts annual 9/11 memorial stair climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local first responders and community members climbed more than 100 flights of stairs in the annual Myrtle Beach 9/11 memorial stair climb, to honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attacks.

“They climbed but didn’t come back down,” Stephen Schuessler, event organizer, said.

A total of 110 stories. The equivalent of floors in the World Trade Center, where hundreds of first responders lost their lives rescuing thousands trapped in the Twin towers on September 11th, 2001.

“It blows my mind this week thinking it’s been 20 years. i think a lot of people can remember where they’ve been,” Schuessler said.

First responders, community members, and those visiting the Myrtle Beach area all took place in the annual stair climb.

“It gives us a tiny feel of what it might’ve been like for our heroes to do what they can in the midst of chaos to save our people,” Daniel Perez, Myrtle Beach firefighter, said.

The climb began exactly at 8:46 a.m. The same time the first airplane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

“I was in New York that day, saw the whole thing happen, and it’s ingrained in my memory forever,” John Kim, an event participant, said.

The annual climb serves as a way to remember fallen first responders lost during the terror attacks.

“I sat there on the coffee table, glued to the TV watching this until the towers fell,” Schuessler said.

And 20 years later, the phrase “Never Forget” still holds true.

“It’s touching to your heart to know that people haven’t forgot after 20 years and that they still care,” Debra Dulcie, an event participant, said.