Myrtle Beach intersection to receive makeover

Courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway will soon be getting a makeover.

Starting Monday, construction will begin on a two-month project that includes full reconstruction of the intersection with decorative crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, traffic signal upgrades and repaving, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Construction will happen between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to avoid disruptions to traffic in the area.

A $494,000 grant from the County Transportation Fund is paying for the work.