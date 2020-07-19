Myrtle Beach joins nationwide ‘Back the Blue’ rally to support police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A “Back the Blue” rally was held in Myrtle Beach to support local police and law enforcement on Sunday.

Thin blue lines wave in the air as supporters rally together at Plyler Park.

“It’s about time we spoke up,” Barbara Prescop, President of Myrtle Beach Police Citizens Police Alumni Association, said.

The crowd joins the nationwide rally supporting law enforcement. Rally participants stand up for all police, sheriffs, county, state, and federal officers.

“They’ve come under fire recently, and it’s just too bad every time they clock in for their shift they risk their lives for our safety for our inalienable rights given to us by God, and we want to be here to support them,” Jonathon Rumpf, a rally participant said.

“Back the Blue” rallies are taking place across the country following the nationwide talk of defunding police and officer abuse. The divide among police and citizens comes after the death of Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

Among the police supporters in Plyler Park on Sunday was Lisa Midwood.

“We want peace in this world we don’t want to have digression or divisiveness we just want everyone to be together,” Lisa Midwood, rally participant, and retired law enforcement officer said.

The retired NYPD officer says tensions between officers and communities hit home.

“Chief Monahan, the chief that just got struck over the head in on the Brooklyn Bridge, he was my chief before I retired. I know him personally. It sickens me to watch the mayhem that’s going on,” Midwood said.

Rally organizer Graham Dickinson says Sunday’s rally is no dismissal or denial of the death of George Floyd and others. It’s support for those choosing to put their lives on the line daily.

“I don’t think they should be antagonized and disrespected, especially when they are trying to protect the citizens of this country,” Dickinson said.

The crowd’s message to police and law enforcement — thank you.

“Thank you for putting your lives on the line to protect us every single day, we appreciate it,” Rumpf said.

“We have your back if you need us, and I want you to know that you’re loved,” Prescop said.

Dickinson is the rally organizer and runs the public Facebook page.