Myrtle Beach leaders recommend reopening beaches in a week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city’s beach advisory committee says the beaches should be reopened a week from today with some regulations about where people can go and what they can do.

The committee met on Friday and created a proposal that recommends reopening the beaches on May 1 and only residents with city decals can part at beach access lots north of 30th Avenue North. Paid parking and city decals will be open for everyone south of that point.

Anyone at the beach could only swim in waist-high water, which would be regulation. The physical distancing guidelines from Gov. McMaster would stay in effect on the beach, which means no groups of more than three people and keeping six feet of distance between them.

Myrtle Beach City council must approve the proposal to reopen the beaches on May 1 before it can happen.

Lifeguards also would start working on May 1. Myrtle Beach police would patrol to make sure everyone is on the beach safely. “Have at least one designated patrol officer on the beach, weather permitting, from 10 to 5 daily between 64th and 70th avenues (north), which have been traditional, I would call them hot spots, for too many people on the beach,” said Steve Taylor, chairperson of the committee.