Myrtle Beach makes changes to hotel restrictions; golf courses allowed local play

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city has ordered hotels to shut down and visitors to check out by noon on Sunday to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

But Friday evening, the city made some changes to the order and created a list of exemptions. Here is a brief summary of the changes authorized by City Manager John Pedersen.

Exempted from the accommodations restrictions through April 30 are:



• Persons having a valid reservation prior to the effective date of this Order who would otherwise be rendered homeless.

• Traveling medical staff.

• First responders and other government employees who are engaged in official business.

• Persons making deliveries of food, medical supplies, medicines, gasoline and other critical supplies.

• Myrtle Beach residents displaced by a fire, as placed by the American Red Cross or Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

• Myrtle Beach residents displaced by act or threat of domestic violence, as referred or placed by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.



Changes to the Amusements and Related Services section are:

• Golf courses may allow local play.

• Jet ski rentals, beach umbrella and chair rentals, banana boat rentals and other forms of commercial activity on the beach are prohibited.

Businesses also are encouraged to establish special hours for senior citizens whenever possible.