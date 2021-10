CONWAY, SC. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after Horry County police say he had been sexually assaulting a child since 2019.

Ryan Jarvis, 28, was charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempted lewd acts with a minor.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Jarvis is accused of committing lewd acts with an 8-year-old child from around May 2019 to March 15, 2020.

Jarvis is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.