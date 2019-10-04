Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting girl under the age of 11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man from Myrtle Beach has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 11.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, someone told police in September that Christopher Leon Powell had assaulted a girl. The report says the complainant stated that Powell touched the girl in her private areas between August and October of 2018. Powell denied this.

The victim told police after she showered, Powell came into the bathroom and picked her up, threw her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

Powell was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11. He remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.