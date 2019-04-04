Myrtle Beach man charged in Tinder date robbery faces new drug charge

UPDATE – APRIL 24: All charges against Turnnidge and Doyle were dropped after police charged the person who was the reported victim with filing a false police report.

———————–

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man recently charged as an accessory in a Tinder date robbery was just charged again for possession of a drug.

Colin Stuart Turnnidge, 24, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of cocaine, first offense, on Thursday by Horry County Police.

Last week, Turnnidge was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony in an armed robbery that started as a Tinder date.

According to Horry County police, the victim met another man, Kevin James Doyle, on Tinder and planned to meet at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits. When the two met at the bar, Doyle is believed to have robbed the victim at knifepoint.

Horry County police believe Turnnidge was involved after the fact.

He remains in the J Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon with no bail set.