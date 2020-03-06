Myrtle Beach man charged with 3 counts of distributing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is facing three charges of distributing child porn.

Paul Augustine Ledwich, Jr., 53, was arrested on Thursday by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Ledwich distributed multiple files of child pornography. They received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Ledwich.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.