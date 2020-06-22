Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he fired a handgun at someone.
Police responded to a call about a shooting at 2:41 p.m. on June 8 in the Sandygate Village off of Osceola Street in Myrtle Beach.
Timmy Alston, 39, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a firearm.
Police said after an investigation, interviewing witnesses, and finding Alston armed with a handgun, they found probable cause to believe Alston fired a handgun toward the victim.
Alston remains in the J. Rueben Long Detention Center without bond.
