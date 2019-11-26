Myrtle Beach man charged with child porn after police receive online tip

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with distributing child porn after investigators received an online tip.

Ashley L. Pryor, 42, faces one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Pryor. Investigators state Pryor distributed child pornography.

Pryor was charged on Monday with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.