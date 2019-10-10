Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW ) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after police say a woman was sexually assaulted as she slept with a child nearby.

Travis Leseon Deas, 39, was charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree, and burglary, first degree, following an incident on Aug 18. Police say a woman reported she was asleep with her child beside her when she was awoken by a man who was assaulting her.

According to the Horry County police report, the woman said the man stood up and left her room, exiting through the back door, after she pushed him away and told him to stop. The victim went to the hospital, where she was interviewed by police.

Deas remains in J. Reuben Long with no bail set as of Thursday afternoon.