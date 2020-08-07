Myrtle Beach man charged with CSC with minor under 16-years-old who was visiting from NC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor while she was visiting from North Carolina, according to a Horry County Police report.

Ryan Jarvis, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempt to commit a lewd act with a victim under 16 and actor over 14, according to the report.

A witness said the victim told them she was raped while visiting the home on Cape Landing Circle on May 1 of 2019.

Jarvis is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

