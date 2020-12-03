WATCH LIVE: Myrtle Beach man charged with killing 2 in their Marion County home appears in court

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with murder in the double homicide of two people who were shot dead in a their home.

In what has been called one of the most violent crime scenes a coroner has ever worked, Isaac Kareem Hemingway, 38, has been charged for the Jan. 13 deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The two were shot dead on Jan. 13 in their Centenary home.

Hemingway will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday.

