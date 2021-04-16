Myrtle Beach man charged with rape, human trafficking of 2 teenage girls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Brunswick County.

Brett Kennedy, 20, has an address in the Burgess area and was arrested Thursday in Brunswick County, according to warrants with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy is charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, two counts of human trafficking, kidnapping, and subjecting a child for sexual servitude. He also is charged with encouraging the two underage victims to smoke marijuana and consume alcohol.

If convicted, the charges against him could mean life in prison.

He is in the Brunswick County jail on a $1 million bond.