Myrtle Beach man charged with trafficking, distributing drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man after they say he trafficked and distributed drugs in the Myrtle Beach area.

On Monday, following a drug investigation, HCPD Narcotics and Vice, Street Crimes Unit, and SWAT units served a search warrant on Highway 814 near Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Get the Myrtle Beach area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily.

During the search 32,1 grams of methamphetamine and 5.51 grams of heroin were seized.

Jason Dishneau, 44, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and two counts of distributing methamphetamine. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.