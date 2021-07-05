Myrtle Beach man dies after SUV hits ditch culvert in Ridgeland

by: Steven Poeling

RIDGELAND, SC (WSAV) – Ridgeland Police investigate a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Myrtle Beach man Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 10:44 a.m. on Coosaw Scenic Drive near Roseland Road.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Kyle Blue Boatwright, 32, of Myrtle Beach, left the roadway and hit a ditch culvert. 

The collision sent the vehicle airborne and crashing into a utility pole.  According to police, the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions.

Boatwright died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

