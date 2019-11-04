Myrtle Beach man faces 22 charges of child porn following tip from Tumblr

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man faces 22 charges of child porn after authorities searched his home computer.

Eric Kevn Heins, 19, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Authorities searched his home on Oct. 29 following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Initial reports came from Tumblr, which included evidence of alleged criminal activity on their servers, according to the report. The Tumblr report indicated images and videos believed to be child pornography had been uploaded by a designated email address at a designated IP address. The uploads occurred on Dec. 21, 2018, deputies reported.

The affidavit states Heins “while knowing the character of the content of the material distributed, transported, exhibited, received, sold, purchased, exchanged, or solicited material that contained a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appeared in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

Deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children search his home on Tuesday. Heins turned himself in on Wednesday.

Heins was released from J. Reuben Long on $22,000 bond.