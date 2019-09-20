Myrtle Beach man faces 4 counts of distributing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with four counts of distributing child pornography.

William Raymond Jones, 31, distributed multiple files of child pornography, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. He faces four charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Coastal Carolina University Police Department assisted with this investigation.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday. The charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. He has additional related charges pending in Florida.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Jones was released from J. Reuben Long on $10,000 bond.