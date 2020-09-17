Myrtle Beach man faces 6 counts of distributing files of child sexual abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man faces six counts of child porn charges and up to 60 years imprisonment, according to state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators say Randy Michael Faulkner, 62, distributed files of child sexual abuse material. A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Faulker.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office task force for internet crimes against children made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Faulkner was arrested Tuesday. And charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.