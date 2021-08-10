Myrtle Beach man gets 10 years for possession of heroin after guilty plea

CONWAY, S.C.C (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to having heroin and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Scott Shepherd, 43, on Monday pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, who sentenced him to 10 years in prison, said David P. Caraker, Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.