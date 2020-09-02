Myrtle Beach man gets 15 years for selling heroin with fentanyl that led to death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A Myrtle Beach man who pleaded guilty to selling heroin with fentanyl that resulted in death was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison.

Caleb Sexton, who was 21 at the time he was arrested, will also have three years of supervised release, during which time he will be routinely tested for drugs and participate in a vocational services program. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

Sexton pleaded guilty in February to distributing heroin and fentanyl that resulted in death and serious bodily injury. In April 2019, undercover agents found heroin that was packaged in gel caps and seized a Glock 27, Draco gun from Sexton.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Sexton distributed a quantity of heroin and fentanyl to an individual who overdosed in March 2019 and died after using the drugs. Officers quickly identified Sexton as the suspect in the overdose and developed a confidential source who, working at the direction of law enforcement, purchased quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Sexton on several occasions.

At the time of his arrest, Sexton was in possession of a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, and had a loaded Glock 27 pistol in the waistband of his pants. A search of his vehicle revealed additional heroin and fentanyl, along with a Mini Draco .223 assault handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

A search warrant was executed on the day of the arrest at a warehouse suspected to be used to prepare the drugs for distribution. There, law enforcement located a bag of marijuana, a scale, two bags of clear capsules, and a stick suspected of being used to fill the capsules with illegal drugs. Sexton was ultimately charged with various violations of federal narcotics and firearms laws, and with distributing a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

The court recommended Sexton serve his time in either the Williamsburg, SC, or the Bennettsville, SC, prison. The court also recommended he be allowed to participate in drug rehab and counseling programs, as well as any vocational and educational programs.