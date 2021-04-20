Myrtle Beach man gets 5 years for sending, receiving nude photos of three minor girls

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene materials to a minor.

Antwon Nasir McCoy, 25, also was given credit for 720 days he has already served after pleading guilty in Horry County court on Mondy to three counts of exploitation and three counts of obscene material.

Horry County police received a tip that a social media site reported a user uploaded files that appeared to be child sexual abuse material in December of 2018. Investigators discovered that three minor female victims were sending nude images of themselves to Antwon McCoy. McCoy also sent all three minor females nude images of himself.

Sgt. Tim Troxell with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office composed three search warrants that were served on the social media site and obtained the chat threads between the minor victims and the defendant.

On the morning of April 30, 2019, Sgt. Troxell found McCoy, who was then interviewed and confessed to the allegations.

Judge Kristi F. Curtis in Horry County sentenced McCoy, who will be required to register as a sex offender and will forfeit the device that contained the files of children being sexually exploited.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General R. Quentin Gaddy.