Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach Man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his girlfriend.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Harley Dakota Grey pleaded guilty to murder in the June 2018 stabbing death of his girlfriend Lindsey Stegner. Grey has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Horry County police were called to a home in the Nichols community on June 28, 2018, by Gray who told a 911 dispatcher that he needed to surrender to police because he woke up and his girlfriend was dead, according to an incident report. Authorities found Stegner, who had been stabbed 24 times, dead in a bed inside the home.