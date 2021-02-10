Myrtle Beach man waiting 68 days for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: ‘There’s way more people who want it than there are vaccines for’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some in South Carolina are waiting months for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Myrtle Beach resident, Tim Leenhouts, got his first dose of the Pfzier vaccine on Jan. 27. The 72-year-old is part of vaccine Phase 1A and went to Grand Strand Medical Center after a referral from Doctors Care and the CDC.

Leenhouts says now though, he has to wait until April 5 — 68 days after his initial shot — to get his second.

“Grand Strand Medical says well, come in at 8 o’clock in the morning and we’ll tell you if we have a shot available and Tidelands basically says it will be 14 to 16 weeks,” he explains. “CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Publix; all of those there is nothing to schedule.”



While he was able to secure his first dose, his wife who is immune-compromised, just joined the waitlist of more than 30,000 Monday following the expansion of phase 1A to include those older than 65.

“She has rheumatoid arthritis and the meds knock her immune system right off kilter so if she catches it, she could get it really seriously,” he said.



Leenhouts says he believes the issue is the demand outweighs the supply and those who are getting the vaccine in some cases, are just lucky.

“Most people I know have not gotten it. Our next-door neighbors got it just because they got lucky.”

Leenhouts says he is not as worried about getting the virus himself as he is bringing it home to his wife. Some who are waiting longer than the recommended window also worry the vaccine will not be as effective.



South Carolina State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, says waiting up to six weeks after the initial dose should not significantly impact the vaccine’s efficacy. She adds, getting the second dose to close to the first, however, could.

“This is something that we actually frequently do with other vaccines that are administered as a series of more than one dose, that it’s okay,” Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Bell said she could not speak to how widespread of an issue this is in South Carolina but said DHEC is encouraging all providers to schedule second doses when a patient gets their first dose.

Local hospital systems continue to ask for patience as they work through their waitlists.

Right now, Tidelands Health is no longer accepting vaccine requests so they can catch up on the thousands currently waiting in their system. Leaders there don’t anticipate accepting new applications until late April or May.

Conway Medical Center says it has more than 30,000 people on its waitlist and with the current supply they are getting, can vaccinate 450-500 people a day.

Leaders at CMC say to visit their website and fill out a request form if you would like to join the waitlist. You will get an email confirming you are on the list and at least one email every following week that you are still on the list.