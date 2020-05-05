Myrtle Beach man, woman charged after 911 call about 1-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Police charged a Myrtle Beach man and a woman with child neglect after responding to a call about a 1-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Christa Carpenter, 33, called EMS when Michael Register, 43, noticed the toddler’s “face was changing colors from blue to purple and he was struggling to breathe,” according to the report. The call came in at about 10:35 a.m. on Saturday.

After the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital, Register told police he and Carpenter took unprescribed medicine the night before and that he takes it every day, at least twice a day, police said. The type of medicine was not provided in the report.

The children were placed into emergency protective custody.

Register is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $35,000 bond. Carpenter has been released on a $25,000 bond.