Myrtle Beach Marathon returns Saturday, traffic changes expected downtown

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Marathon returns this weekend after it was postponed from March to May.

About 4,000 runners are expected at the race, which begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has made changes to traffic flows for the safety of runners.

Starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, Grissom Parkway will be closed between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue until the race ends.

Starting at 6 a.m.. Saturday, Southbound lanes of Kings Highway will be closed from Mr. Joe White to the Market Common. Also, Northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be closed during the race.

This is one of the first large events in the city since the pandemic lockdown and it comes just weeks before Memorial Day weekend and the Carolina Country Music Festival.

Despite this, the police department said their patrols do not change much in preparation.

“Same as we normally do; we need to make sure we have enough staffing,” Cpl. Henry Bresadola said. “Being it’s later in the year, Myrtle Beach is busier in May versus March, so we had to make enough staffing for the road as well as the event.”



While no spectators are allowed at Pelicans Stadium, people are allowed to watch the race along its route.