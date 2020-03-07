Myrtle Beach Marathon runner encouraged by mom’s cancer battle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of Myrtle Beach Marathon runners this weekend have a goal set, challenge to overcome, a reason or someone they are running for.

“This weekend I’m running for my mom,” one Myrtle Beach Marathon runner, Krista Rogers said. Krista’s biggest supporter was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last January.

Stage four brain cancer has Andrea Campione fighting every day. This weekend, though, she’ll be cheering. She wouldn’t miss her daughter’s race for anything.

“It’s pretty special. We drove 10 hours today and I said I just have to get in there and hug her. Sometimes that’s what you need in life.” Krista’s mother, Andrea Campione, said.

It’s an unbreakable mother-daughter bond that knows no distance. Through Krista’s past five marathons, aiming to break personal records, she says her mom is her biggest dose of encouragement. It’s a two-way street.

“She’s been a huge supporter of mine also. It’s been a rough year and she’s been there for me too so it goes both ways,” Campione said.

Her mom’s cancer battle will be her inspiration during the 26.2-mile push to the finish line Saturday morning. That’s not all getting her through the race. “My very first race I got her a cowbell and ever since then she’s always added more cowbells each race,” Rogers said.

Krista got married in December. Her mom had this cowbell necklace made. This weekend her mom’s support and cowbell will ring from miles away, cheering on Krista and the thousands of other Myrtle Beach Marathon runners.

“I’ve had runners come running up to me at the end and say you know what sometimes it’s just that little extra noise that we need to get us through to the end,” Campione said.

Through life’s challenges, Krista and her mom say it’s their support of each other during these times that matter.

“With how hard she’s fought this year and everything she’s done it’s been a really big inspiration for me this year,” Rogers said.