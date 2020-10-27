Myrtle Beach mayor says she will extend mask mandate after October expiration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle beach will be extending their mask mandate after the current emergency declaration expires at the end of the month.

In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she will extend the ordinance after it expires. The current ordinance expires on October 31.

Under the executive order, masks must be worn at retail and food service establishments, in public spaces at overnight accommodations, and other enclosed spaces.

There are exemptions to the requirement, such as when on the beach, when doing physical activity, where social distancing can be followed, in a car, while eating or drinking, in a private office, and underlying medical conditions.

Anyone violating the order can be fined up to $100.

