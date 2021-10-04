Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate profile: Tammie B. Durant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tammie B. Durant is one of five candidates running for mayor in Myrtle Beach.

Durant served five years in the Army National Guard and more than 15 years in the Florence Police Department.

“I’ve seen so many things that go on here in Myrtle Beach that need to be changed,” Durant said. “So, in order to make that change, I have to be a part of the change.”

Durant said she volunteers in the community prepping and serving meals at a local homeless shelter and serving as a mentor for children through a sports program she runs.

Her top concerns for the city are crime, homelessness and helping those facing mental illness.

“All those things really started tying together when COVID-19 hit, and it confined a lot of people in their homes,” Durant said. “And now when we can go out a little more, a lot don’t have jobs, a lot don’t have places to live, so we’ve got to help everyone.”

Durant said she, alone, cannot resolve the concerns she has for Myrtle Beach. If elected mayor, she said she would focus on involving members of the community in more of the decisions city leadership makes day-to-day.

“Sometimes when we think that certain things that go on in our community don’t affect us, it does,” Durant said. “It affects everyone, and we have to stop thinking that if it doesn’t hit home it doesn’t affect us.”

Durant has not previously held an elected position. This is her first time running for office. She said she does not want to be a politician, but a run-of-the-mill citizen serving as mayor.

“I am enjoying myself, getting to know so many extraordinary people,” Durant said. “I am a go-getter. I don’t shy away from hard work, and I know it’s going to take some hard work, and I am that leader.”

“I can be that voice. I can be that leader that changes Myrtle Beach into the great city that I know it can be and will be.”

News13 is profiling the candidates running for mayor in Myrtle Beach. Brenda Bethune will be profiled Tuesday.