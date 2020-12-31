Myrtle Beach milkshake shop rings in the New Year until 1 a.m. with some special options

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The popular Myrtle Beach milkshake bar is ringing in the New Year with some special late-night options and treats.

The Crazy Mason is serving up three special options for customers in The Market Common.

– Give Me A Break 2021: Vanilla ice cream scooped or blended in a vanilla rimmed jar rolled in a New Year’s sprinkle blend, swirled in chocolate sauce, topped with a sugar cone party favor, Kit Kat Bar, 2021 cookie and whipped topping.

– Where it all Pecan: Butter pecan ice cream blended or scooped in a vanilla rimmed jar covered in pecan swirled with caramel sauce, topped with whipped topping, two pecan pinwheels, pecans and a caramel drizzle.

– You Only Live Once: Chocolate and butter crunch ice cream blended or scooped in a chocolate rimmed jar rolled in Nestle Buncha Crunch, topped with chocolate mousse, Butterfinger, Reese’s cup, Kit Kat bar and chocolate chips.



















Don’t worry, if milkshakes aren’t your thing, they offer any milkshake option as a scooped ice cream in a mason jar.

The Crazy Mason will be open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

