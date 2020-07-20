Myrtle Beach motel taken to court after city claims it has operated for over a year without a business license

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is taking the owner of a motel to court after they say the hotel allegedly has been operating without a business license for over a year.

According to a court summons, the City of Myrtle Beach suspended the business license for operation of the Lancer Motel, after they failed to follow the cities code of ordinance. The city suspended the license after labeling the business as a nuisance under the city’s code of ordinances.

The Motel was given 15 days to appeal the decision, and after failing to do so, their license was revoked, the document said.

According to authorities, the owners of the Lancer Motel were issued their first citation for operating without a license in May of 2019, and have since been issued at least 22 citations for operating without a business license, and have continued to operate.

The City of Myrtle Beach is seeking for a court to close the motel from further operation.

