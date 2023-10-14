MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– The Myrtle Beach Motorcycle Club Tru Ikonz are on a mission to educate bikers and the general public about the importance of safety when sharing the road.

The event was organized to raise funds for one of their fellow bikers, Justin Myers, affectionately known as Boogie, who had been involved in a devastating crash in August.

Boogie, according to Oneal Williams, President of Tru IKONZ Myrtle Beach Chapter, suffered severe injuries and had only recently been released from the hospital.

All the proceeds generated from this charity bike ride will contribute to Boogie’s recovery and rehabilitation.

Williams said the club’s primary objective is not just raising funds but creating awareness among bikers about the necessity of having safety measures in place. The club invited a law firm and a life agency to be present during the event.

“There is no right or wrong way. What we are trying to do is instill the responsibility in the rider to take all the prerequisites to ensure they have taken an advanced riding course, consulted with an attorney, and have appropriate life insurance or health insurance in the event of an accident occurring,” said Williams.

Kickstands went up at 3:30 P.M. and bikers rode from Lollies on 3rd in Myrtle Beach to On the Half Shell in Murrells Inlet.