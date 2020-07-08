Myrtle Beach Bike Week moves forward with 81st annual Spring Rally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is preparing to celebrate its 81st annual Bike Week.

The new date for Myrtle Beach Bike Week is July 13-19, and all motorcycles and people are welcome.

People who want to attend are reminded of local laws:

Legal drinking age is 21.

No open containers of alcoholic beverages in vehicles or public areas.

SC law – Motorcycle operators and passengers under 21 must wear an approved helmet.

Speeding and seat belt laws are strictly enforced.

No littering.

For more information on Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you can visit their website here.

LATEST HEADLINES: