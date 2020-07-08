Myrtle Beach Bike Week moves forward with 81st annual Spring Rally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is preparing to celebrate its 81st annual Bike Week.

The new date for Myrtle Beach Bike Week is July 13-19, and all motorcycles and people are welcome.

People who want to attend are reminded of local laws:

  • Legal drinking age is 21.
  • No open containers of alcoholic beverages in vehicles or public areas.
  • SC law – Motorcycle operators and passengers under 21 must wear an approved helmet.
  • Speeding and seat belt laws are strictly enforced.
  • No littering.

For more information on Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you can visit their website here.

