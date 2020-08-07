Myrtle Beach Mustang Week canceled due to McMaster’s crowd size limitations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 2020 Myrtle Beach Mustang Week has officially been canceled, according to their website.

The website said the group had planned on implementing COVID-19 safety measures and going forward with the event until Governor McMaster’s recent executive order that limited the number of people allowed at gatherings.

“On July 29, 2020, the South Carolina Governor implemented additional restrictions on several items, including crowd and gathering size limit of 250 persons per event,” the site said. “We were made aware of these restrictions this week, and, up until this point, we felt more than confident that we would be able to hold all of our scheduled, official Mustang Week events, while closely following the City of Myrtle Beach and the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.”

Those who have already registered for the event have been promised a full refund.

LATEST HEADLINES: