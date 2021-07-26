Myrtle Beach not bringing back mask mandate, mayor stresses all need to take responsibility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WSAV) — After a recent rise in COVID cases across the US, the City of Myrtle Beach says it doesn’t plan on bringing back mask mandates, despite other cities reinstating theirs.

“At this time we are not considering a mask mandate,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “We do stress that people need to take personal responsibility for their own health. We have so many options where vaccinations are offered and we should all wear a mask if we feel we need to.”

The City of Savannah announced Monday, effective immediately their mask mandate is reinstated.

“This is not a political issue, this is purely public safety and public health,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Savannah’s order states that masks are required in city-owned buildings, such as early childhood, elementary, secondary institutions, hospitals or while on public transportation. Customers are “strongly advised” to wear face coverings inside establishments inside the city, but the order excludes churches. The order states that owners of restaurants, salons, retail stores, grocery stores and pharmacies are “strongly encouraged” to require employees to wear face coverings.

South Carolina has watched COVID-19 metrics climb in the past few weeks. The state health department announced 798 confirmed cases of the virus Friday. The percent positive was 12.1%. On June 21, the percent positive was 2.3%. As of Monday afternoon, around 44.3% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

For the most recent information on COVID cases and vaccination rates in the state, you can visit the state health department here.